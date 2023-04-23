A woman who suffered severe facial injuries while on a bike ride has challenged herself to do the London Marathon seven years after the incident to raise money for the air ambulance that helped her.

Zoe Neasham, 49, from Holystone, was training for an Ironman triathlon and was out cycling in Rothbury, Northumberland when the incident happened on 19 April 2016.

She said: “I was riding down a hill when I suddenly hit a pothole and struggled to keep control of the bike. I ended up flying over the handlebars and landed face first onto the tarmac in front of me.

“I hit the whole right side of my face and was left with multiple facial injuries including a break in my jaw, four teeth knocked out, torn and lost tissue and deep cuts.”

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) attended and after treatment on scene flew Mrs Neasham to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The mother-of-two said: “The GNAAS team’s level of care was outstanding, and they were so gentle and kind. I felt very safe and secure, which made a whole lot of difference, as it was the lowest point in my life.

“I just remember the charity’s doctor, Jeff Doran, holding my hand on the flight, but I am incredibly indebted to everyone who helped me.”

Zoe with her family and the team that helped her. Credit: Great North Air Ambulance

Mrs Neasham has undergone several operations including facial reconstruction and dental surgery.

She said: “Having facial injuries knocks your self-esteem and I was terrified to go back on a bike but knowing that I could do something to help GNAAS pushed me to train again.”

Since the incident Mrs Neasham and her family have visited GNAAS’ base in Langwathby and reunited with the team who came to her aid.

On 23 April, almost seven years to the day of her incident, Mrs Neasham is taking on the 26-mile challenge through the capital.

She said: “I will always look for ways to help GNAAS, the generosity of strangers meant that they were there for me so I want to keep them in the air for others.

“I was one of the lucky patients who recovered well and so if pulling trainers on helps, then that is what I will do.”The air ambulance service does not receive Government funding and must raise £7.7m a year through public donations to remain operational.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...