New Bishop of Newcastle inaugurated at special cathedral service

Around a thousand people gathered at Newcastle Cathedral on Saturday 22 April to celebrate the inauguration of the Right Reverend Dr Helen-Ann Hartley as the 13th Bishop of Newcastle.

Bishop Helen-Ann, formerly Bishop of Ripon in the Diocese of Leeds, succeeds the Right Reverend Christine Hardman who retired in October 2021.

Among those attending the inauguration service were clergy from across Newcastle Diocese, Church of England bishops, leaders from other faiths, and civic and political leaders from across the North East.

Former Olympic athlete and founder of the Great North Run Sir Brendan Foster gave a scripture reading and pupils from Archbishop Runcie Church of England First School led Bishop Helen-Ann through the Cathedral.

The service took place at Newcastle Cathedral on Saturday 22 April. Credit: Newcastle Diocese

Bishop Helen-Ann said: "I am very excited indeed that my inauguration service has finally arrived. Although it has felt like a long time waiting for it, I am very grateful for the opportunity this has given me to settle into our new home and to begin the process of getting to know our wonderful Diocese of Newcastle.

"As I come into this new role as Bishop of Newcastle, I am coming home to a region I grew up in and which nurtured and encouraged my own faith in Jesus."

The Right Reverend Mark Wroe, Bishop of Berwick, said: "Bishop Helen-Ann brings real enthusiasm, energy and compassion, as well as a knowledge and experience of our region and its culture, and above all, a deep love of God and his people. We are truly blessed to have her leading us and serving among us as our Bishop.”

Also attending the inauguration service were bishops from international dioceses linked with Newcastle. The Right Reverend Ingeborg Midttømme, Bishop of Møre, Norway, is attending along with the Right Reverend Metlhayotlhe Beleme, Bishop of Botswana.

