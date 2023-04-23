Sir Mo Farah's last ever professional race will be the Great North Run 2023

Legendary British athlete, Sir Mo Farah, has announced the Great North Run 2023 will be his last ever race as a professional athlete.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist and six-time World Champion is one of the most successful and respected distance runners in history.

The landmark half marathon through Tyneside takes place on Sunday 10 September.

Great Run founder Sir Brendan Foster said he is "humbled and honour" that Farah has chosen to end his professional career with the race.

Farah said: “I have so many incredible memories of racing at the Great North Run, my first ever race there in 2013 was billed as one of the greatest men’s half marathons in history. It was a special experience to line up against Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele and the iconic Haile Gebrselassie.

“Kenenisa took the top spot that day, but there was so much support for me all along the course. Even at the finish line in the pouring rain, all I can remember was people shouting my name, it made me even more determined to come back and do them proud.

“From 2014 onwards I won the event in front of that incredible crowd six times. There were some really tough races, but the phenomenal support always saw me through.

“It’s fitting the AJ Bell Great North Run will be my last ever race as an elite athlete. It will definitely be emotional, but I’m so happy to have the opportunity to celebrate the end of my professional career on that famous finish line.”

Sir Brendan Foster said: “I’m humbled and honoured Sir Mo has chosen the AJ Bell Great North Run as his last ever professional race.

“Mo is an icon of British sport; he has achieved incredible things over his remarkable career and the British public have really taken him to their hearts.

“He has inspired countless people to get involved in running and many more to enjoy watching and supporting our sport, he made distance running exciting again for a whole new generation.

“He has always enjoyed a phenomenal reception on Tyneside, and I know this year will be no different. I’m sure the crowds will be out in force to join us in celebrating his incredible legacy.”

60,000 people will be taking part in the biggest running event in the country. Many will be taking part to support worthy causes, raising an estimated £25 million pounds for charity.

