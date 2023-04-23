South Shields FC have confirmed manager Kevin Phillips will leave the club by mutual consent.

Since promotion to National League North was confirmed earlier this month, discussions over the future direction of the club have been held between Phillips and chairman Geoff Thompson.

The club says it has now been decided it is "in the best interests of all parties" to go their separate ways, saying it is working on its journey to create a more sustainable model.

Former Sunderland player and club legend Phillips joined the club in January 2022 when Shields were still playing in the Northern Premier League.

South Shields FC chairman Geoff Thompson said: “This has been a very difficult decision to come to, particularly given the successful season we have just enjoyed.

“We are hugely grateful to Kevin for his work over the last 15 months and the role he has played in delivering a promotion we have been striving for since 2018.

“He will always hold a special place in our history and we wish him nothing but success in his career.

“I can reassure supporters that our ambition remains strong and, if our fans and sponsors continue to back us in the way they have this season, we are confident in our ability to be extremely competitive in National League North next season.

“It is vital that we remain realistic when it comes to setting budgets and utilising the best talents which are produced by our Academy, though, and that will be an important part of our strategy moving forward.”

Kevin Phillips said: “I feel that this is the right time for me to depart, for a number of reasons.

“To be manager of South Shields has been an amazing experience and I’m very grateful for everything Geoff has done during my time at the club.

“I’ve given my heart and soul to this club and I’m disappointed to leave, but I’ve been in football a long time and I know things can change very quickly.

“There are lots of different factors behind this mutual decision, but I’d like to place on record my thanks to everyone connected to the club and I wish whoever comes in next all the success in the world.

“I was brought here to do a job and I did it, and although I’d have loved to have taken it further, circumstances have changed and I’ll be supporting the club in the next phase of its journey from afar.”

The club says it has begun its search for a new manager and will update supporters in due course.

