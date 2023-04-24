A three-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg after being hit by a car in County Durham.

The child was struck by the vehicle at the junction of Grampian Drive and Malvern Close in Peterlee in the afternoon of Monday 24 April.

The police were called by North East Ambulance Service shortly before 4:30pm.

The boy was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "Shortly before 4.30pm today, police were alerted by the ambulance service to a collision in which a child had been struck by a car at the junction of Grampian Drive and Malvern Close in Peterlee.

"A three-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment to his injuries, which included a suspected broken leg."

