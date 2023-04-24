One person was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a high street shop window.

It is not believed they were seriously injured in the collision, which happened in Stokesley High Street, in North Yorkshire, at about 7pm on Sunday 23 April.

A car crashed into an empty shop, causing damage to the premises.

Stokesley Fire Brigade, which shared pictures of the incident on its Facebook page, said one vehicle was involved in the incident at 7:59pm.

The car damaged an empty shop in Stokesley High Street. Credit: North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

In a statement, North Yorkshire Fire Brigade said: "The driver of the car was not seriously hurt, however was transported to hospital by ambulance.

"Crews made sure the building was secure and assisted the gas engineer on site."

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We sent an ambulance to the scene and one patient was taken to James Cook hospital, in Middlesbrough."

North Yorkshire Police also attended.

A spokesperson confirmed no-one was arrested and said the driver, a woman in her 70s, was very shaken by the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...