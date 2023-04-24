A father and son have been sentenced after police recovered a dozen illegal firearms from a home which police suspect was being used as an "armoury" for criminals.

Handguns, shotguns and ammunition were found after being hidden around the house and under a bed in the property in County Durham.

Durham Police carried out a search of the home in Langley Park, near Durham, in November.

Police said shotguns were believed to have been stolen from a farm in the Northumbria Police area and said evidence suggested the house was being used as an "armoury" for criminals.

Paul Anthony Glynn and his son Joseph Wilfred Glynn were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a firearm, with Glynn senior being further arrested on suspicion of being in possession of the weapons while being prohibited.

One of the shotguns seized from the house in Langley Park. Credit: Durham Police

A four-day intensive investigation - Operation Mermaid - by firearms experts from the force resulted in 42 charges being secured for the suspects, including 19 for Glynn senior.

In March, Glynn senior, 52, pleaded guilty to all 19 counts and Glynn junior, 18, guilty to three counts relating to stolen shotguns.

On Friday 21 April the pair, of Lambton Street, Langley Park, were sentenced.

Glynn senior was handed a 19-year prison sentence while his son received an 18-month sentence suspended for two years and 100 hour’s community service.

Detective Sergeant Vicky McCauley, of Durham Police, said: “A large number of detectives and civilians worked on Operation Mermaid with superintendent extension and a magistrates’ warrant of further detention achieved.

“The officer in charge, Detective Constable Ruth Taylor, myself and the file builder, Kelly Proudlock continued after charge to work with the CPS and the barrister preparing for trial along with firearms experts, Nabis and CSI who were able to formulate and complete a detailed forensic strategy that resulted in DNA of all the defendants being found on some of the weapons recovered.

“Firearms specialists Mark Outhwaite and Lee Trueman provided their time and produced some amazing documentation relating to exhibits which was invaluable in leading the barrister and judge through each exhibit to ensure the correct sentencing guidelines were followed and the final result is an accumulation of all of their hard work.

“A great result and a lot of hard work to see these weapons removed from circulation and those responsible being brought to justice.”

