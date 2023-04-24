Forecasters are predicting the Northern Lights will make a second dazzling appearance in a row in Scotland and northern England.

The Aurora Borealis were visible last night from Lockerbie to Whitley Bay, despite the Met Office warning there would be too much cloud for most people to see them.

However, they predict clearer skies on Monday 24 April with "a greater chance for some good views".

Watch the latest Aurora Borealis forecast:

High levels of magnetic activity meant the Aurora Borealis could be seen yesterday as far south as the Channel Islands.

Clearer skies tonight will hopefully give eagle eyed people an exciting display, with activity peaking between 10pm and midnight.

What causes the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights happen when disturbances on the sun pull on the Earth's magnetic field.

Electromagnetic waves launch electrons at high speeds into the Earth's atmosphere, which creates the aurora.

These storms are short-lived periods of high geomagnetic activity.

