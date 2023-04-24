A teenage girl was left upset after a man is reported to have made obscene comments to her while she was on a bus.

Officers in Stockton are appealing for information following an incident on a bus in Billingham at around 10pm on the evening of Friday 14 April.

Police received a report that a man waiting at a bus stop on Tilery Road in Stockton, opposite the Go Local store, had made obscene comments to a teenage girl also waiting for the bus.

When the man boarded the number 36 bus to Billingham with the girl, she sought safely by sitting next to a stranger and the man got off at the West Avenue bus stop outside the Salutation Pub in Billingham.

The teenager was physically unharmed however she was left distraught by this experience.

Police have now released a picture of man they wish to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref CVP-23-070460.

