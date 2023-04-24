A 91-year-old man is in critical condition after his tractor was involved in a crash with a car.

The collision happened on Stannersford Road, Crawcrook, near Gateshead, shortly before 2pm on Saturday 22 April.

Northumbria Police said the 91-year-old driver of the tractor was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police are now asking anybody who witnessed the collision, or who were in the area and may have seen a white BMW travelling before the collision, to come forward.

Officers are asking members of the public to check any dashcam footage and get in touch immediately if they have any information that can assist the investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police immediately via Northumbria Police's website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230422-0605. Alternatively you can email 351@northumbria.police. uk.

