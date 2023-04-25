An amusement park worker has died of head injuries following a workplace accident last month.

The man was injured in an incident at Ocean Beach Amusement Park in South Shields on Sunday 19 March.

The 52-year-old was found to have suffered serious head injuries in the incident.

Northumbria Police has now confirmed the man has died.

A spokesperson said: “A full investigation was carried out into a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident at Ocean Beach Amusement Park in South Shields last month.

“Officers worked alongside the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) to carry out a range of inquiries into the incident and are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed.

“The man injured has since sadly died and all our thoughts are with his family. A report has been made for the coroner.”

A HSE spokesperson said: “We offer our condolences to the family. This matter has been passed to the coroner.”

