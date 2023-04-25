Damage caused to one of the region's best known landmarks will take "years to recover" from damage caused by people not sticking to footpaths.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust said some visitors at Northumberlandia were causing damage by going off the tracks, often with prams, while others used the steepest part of the sculpture like a "playground slide".

Known as the Lady of the North, the sculpture, near Cramlington, could be fenced off if people continue to make their own way to the top.

Peter Ernst, Northumberland Wildlife Trust estates officer said: “I know it’s quicker for people to walk up the side of the sculpture rather using the paths which take longer, but they really are causing damage to its structure which wasn’t designed for people clambering up the side.

“We don’t want to have to fence the sculpture off from visitors, so we are repeating an earlier request for people to use the paths and to keep off the mounds - that way the land will have the chance to recover.”

Play Brightcove video

Watch Northumberland correspondent Tom Barton's report here.

The wildlife trust said the repair work will "take years" to complete as the ground is so damaged.

It is asking members of the public to keep to footpaths at all times and has warned if people do not, the sculpture may need to be fenced off.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...