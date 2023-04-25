An eight-year-old schoolboy's dreams of adventure came true when his story about Ant and Dec was praised by one half of the presenting duo.

William Potts from Peterlee wrote an imaginative story about the pair, and received a shock when his English teacher revealed she had shared it with Declan Donnelly.

The Geordie presenter of I’m a Celeb and Saturday Night Takeaway sent a video of himself reading William's story.

He said: “I’ve just finished reading your story about Ant and Dec (me) on the desert island with the helicopter.

“I absolutely loved it. I thought it was absolutely brilliant, amazing, fantastic work. I’m going to give it 10 out of 10 and I’m going to sign it as well.

“I can’t wait to read your next one. Keep up the good work and keep working hard.”

William, a Year 4 pupil at Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Primary School, said: “I was really shocked and really impressed. I was honoured to get the video.”

His teacher, Sarah Howells, had mentioned the story at a family gathering of her partner, who is related to Dec.

William Potts and his teacher Sarah Howells. Credit: BCCET

She said: “He was keen to read it and suggested making a video to show him how much he thought of the story.

"It was amazing to be able to give a child this experience. It was great to see how much it inspired the children to want to write more.

"The class was so excited for him, and it was great to see his face after he watched the video.”

