A former Cleveland Police officer who pushed his then pregnant partner down the stairs has been jailed for five years.

Thomas Gair, 31, of Middlesbrough denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm, coercive behaviour and a stalking offence but was found guilty during a trial.

The trial at Durham Court Court had heard he had committed a number of violent acts, including throwing his ex-partner down a flight of stairs while she was pregnant, knocking her to the ground with a car door and biting her.

His ex-partner said he also made comments about her weight and isolated her away from friends.

She said: "Everyday with him was a battle and it completely changed me as a person."

The victim's mother gave evidence previously and told the court she saw injuries on her daughter's body on multiple occasions. The mum clarified that she did not see Gair attack her daughter.

The couple had been together from February 2019 to January 2022, during which both joined Cleveland Police as newly-recruited constables.

Cleveland Police have said that Gair was a student police officer and was removed from the role before he ever came into contact with the public.

Victoria Fuller, Cleveland Police’s Deputy Chief Constable, said: “We will not tolerate such behaviour; the force takes all reports of domestic abuse very seriously and encourages victims to report such incidents to the police.

“Following disclosure of his behaviour Cleveland Police arrested and suspended him, revoked his vetting and subsequently dismissed Gair from the force even prior to conviction, making robust use of regulatory powers.

“We also took proactive steps to protect his victim by obtaining a Stalking Protection Order, while ensuring she had all the practical and wellbeing support she needed throughout the investigative and judicial process.”

