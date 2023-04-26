Overnight closures will be in place for eight weeks on a stretch of the A19 in County Durham.

Resurfacing works are due to start on the A19 on 2 May to improve journeys for drivers.

National Highways have said that road closures and diversions will take place in order to complete the works safely.

Where will the works take place?

The northbound carriageway is being resurfaced between the A181 Wellfield Interchange and A182 Easington Interchange.

Work will also be carried out on the A1086 Little Thorpe northbound entry slip road at Easington.

What closures will be in place?

National Highways have said that they will close the A19 northbound overnight between the A181 and the A182. Closures will be in place from Sunday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am, excluding Saturday nights.

Traffic will be diverted via the A181, B1280 Salters Lane and the B1283 Durham Lane to re-join the A19 at the A19/A182 Easington Interchange.

A local diversion will also be in place from Easington via the B1432 Thorpe Road and B1283 Hall Walks to re-join the A19 at the A19/A182 Easington interchange.

A 50mph daytime speed limit will be in place for traffic running on temporary surfaces.

Updates on the works will be shared on the National Highways website and on the regional Twitter feed.

