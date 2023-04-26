A football club on the brink of relegation has been put up for sale.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh described it as "an incredibly tough decision."

The club is facing relegation to the National League following a loss against Crawley Town on Saturday 22 April.

A statement issued by the club read: "This comes as an incredibly tough decision, perhaps the toughest I have ever had to make, but I will formally be putting the club up for sale.

"It is certainly not what I had intended to do but I feel I must listen to the voices from Saturday.”

“I am hurting and deeply upset following Saturday. I do want to apologise to all the genuine fans for the shortcomings on the playing side. This season has been nowhere near good enough and I will elaborate on that in due course.

Hartlepool lost 2-0 on Saturday and is facing relegation from League Two, where the team is sitting in 23rd position.

Mr Singh confirmed John Askey will be manager of the club next season.

He added: "I have sat down with John and Darren, our sporting director, to assure them, and all the fans, that I will remain fully committed to the success of Hartlepool United both on and off the pitch until the club is sold.

“As long as the fans allow me the courtesy and don’t force my hand, I will not just walk away and leave this club in a mess as some prior regimes have unfortunately done. My aim was always to leave Hartlepool United in a better position than what I found it, and I firmly believe that can still be done."

Mr Singh hails from Middlesbrough, and followed the Teessiders in his youth before forging his career as a businessman in the North East. He bought Hartlepool United at the end of the 2017-18 season.

He said: “As a local person I stepped in to help Hartlepool United when it was in danger of ceasing to exist and I have done my utmost. Despite what some people might what to believe or portray, the club is in a much more secure position behind the scenes than when I arrived.

“I have dedicated my time, energy and money to help the club with the right intentions.”

Further details of the sale are expected to follow.

