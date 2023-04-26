A man has pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a wild bird after performing a "bizarre" sex attack on a seagull.

David Lee, 40, from Roker Avenue, Sunderland, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 25 April, charged with carrying out a sexual act involving a herring gull that caused unnecessary suffering to the bird.

CCTV footage played in court showed the defendant kneeling down in an alleyway near Gladstone Street, Sunderland, at around 1am, with a wild bird between his legs.

Lesley Burgess, prosecuting, told the court Lee chased one bird before picking up a smaller gull – and was caught on CCTV looking at his phone while holding the bird between his legs and performing a sex act.

Once he had finished, he pulled up his pants and gave the bird a “little kick”, the court heard.

Lee was arrested at a nearby takeaway and told police he picked up the gull because he thought it was hurt and was looking on his phone to find out what he should do.

But instead of searching for a vet’s phone number, as he claimed to have done, police checks revealed Lee had actually been looking at porn sites, the court was told.

The court heard that Lee was charged with the following: "On Thursday, 18 August last year at Sunderland, Lee wantonly or unreasonably did an act [where] he namely took a wild bird and undertook a sexual act whereby unnecessary suffering was caused to that animal, namely a herring gull."

This is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Lee "can't explain his actions" and that had some history of mental health issues.

She told magistrates that she is seeking a psychiatric report for Lee.

Chairman of the Bench, Fay Gilbert, told Lee: “The word ‘bizarre’ has been used on more than one occasion.

“I have to say that, as experienced magistrates, it is one of the most unusual cases we have come across in the magistrates’ court.

“We do find this to be a deliberate or gratuitous attempt to cause suffering to an animal, or shall we say, a bird, and therefore we feel that a psychiatric report would be most appropriate in this case.”

She adjourned the case for a sentencing hearing to take place on 23 May at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Lee was granted unconditional bail.

Ms Burgess said the prosecution will ask for an order preventing Lee from owning animals.

Anna Malia, founder of North East animal rights group and volunteer with animal charity, Pawz for Thought, condemned Lee's actions.

She said: "We are satisfied with today's outcome. It sends a clear message that animals are innocent and humans are not superior.

"When this bird was ill and in need of medical attention, they were captured, brutalised, and kicked aside when the perpetrator had finished with them.

She added: "We want to say a huge thank you to Northumbria Police and PC Peter Baker for their dedication and commitment to bring this case to court.

"We want to send a message to those who think it is acceptable to hurt wildlife - we will find you, we will pursue you through the legal system with all the publicity that may bring."

