Officers are trying to find a "dog or dogs" suspected of causing fatal injuries to a family pet and biting its owner.

It follows a dog attack in Newcastle which resulted in the death of an 11-year-old pug.

Retired doorman Keith Heslop, 66, who was also bitten in the incident, said he was walking family pet Gus in the Britannia Place area of Elswick when the dog attacked on Saturday 22 April.

Appealing for anyone with information to tell police, he said: “I was in fear for my life. I was a doorman for 40 years and I have been in some dodgy situations in Newcastle over the years, but I have never been as frightened as this."

He said he had been "ambushed" by two dogs which had got his pet by the throat.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10.25pm on Saturday (April 22) we received a report of a dog attack in the Britannia Place area of Newcastle.

“It was reported that the victim was walking their dog in the area when they were approached by another dogwalker.

Keith Heslop said he was bitten by one of the dogs during the incident on Saturday. Credit: NCJ Media

“One of the offender’s dogs is then reported to have attacked the victim’s dog, causing fatal injuries, as well as biting the victim on the leg.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. He has since been released on police bail with inquiries ongoing.

“Officers are searching to locate the offending dog or dogs which we believe may be being kept at an address in the Elswick area of Newcastle."

