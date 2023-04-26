A wanted man who has evaded arrest for several months has been found hiding in a loft in North Tyneside.

Northumbria Police received a report that the man had been spotted inside an address on Holystone Drive on 25 April at 10pm.

Officers were sent to the area in a bid to arrest the man. After an initial search of the address proved unsuccessful, they were able to locate him concealed at the back of the loft space, hiding under insulation materials.

The 30-year-old suspect, who was wanted on prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence, has been brought into police custody where he currently remains.

Chief Inspector Phil Mcconville, of Northumbria Police, said: “When a first search of the address did not uncover the suspect, officers trusted their instincts that he was still inside the property – and this quickly paid off.

“Thanks to the quick-time decisions of those involved in this incident, a man has now been arrested and will be transported back to prison."

