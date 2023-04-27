South Shields FC has announced the appointment of Julio Arca as first-team manager.

The Argentinean, who ended his playing career by captaining the team to the Northern Premier League Division title, is set for his first spell in management as he rejoins the club.

The promotion was one of three secured in three seasons while Arca was playing for the club.

Arca, who played for the Mariners between 2015 and 2018, said: “It’s great to be back at the club after so many years.

“I firmly believe this is the right time for me to come back for a different challenge, and I’m very excited about it.

“The club has grown so fast, and this is a fantastic opportunity for me to become a manager for the first time, especially with the platform we have here.

“There is a lot of work to do between now and the start of pre-season but I’m very hungry to get started and help the club continue to progress.

“I like to compete. I’m not a person who is happy to sit in mid-table, and that’s why we need to get the right things done at the beginning.

“I will do the best I can to put South Shields in a great position next season.”

This season, South Shields FC have secured promotion to National League North for the first time since 1974.

The club confirmed this week that manager Kevin Phillips would leave the club by mutual consent.

Geoff Thompson (right) said he was thrilled to welcome Julio Arca back to South Shields FC. Credit: South Shields FC

South Shields chairman Geoff Thompson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Julio back to the club and to provide him with his first opportunity as a manager.

“He was one of the main catalysts behind the growth of the club between 2015 and 2018, both on and off the pitch, and I’m very confident that many of the qualities he demonstrated in that time will translate excellently to his new role.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for the club and with Julio now installed, we are ready to finalise our plans for the season ahead in National League North.

“I’m sure our fans will be just as delighted as we are to welcome such an important figure in the history of our club back to 1st Cloud Arena.”

Prior to his time with Shields, Arca established himself as a favourite with Sunderland and Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

He started his career in his native Argentina with Argentinos Juniors and won the Under-20 World Cup with his national side.

After retiring from professional football in 2013, Arca took his coaching badges and was part of the Academy coaching set-up at Sunderland.

He has been coaching for the last decade, but made a return to the pitch in 2015 when he was coaxed out of retirement by then-Shields manager Jon King.

The three-year spell featured 120 appearances, six trophies and three promotions.

