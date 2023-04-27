Pictures have been released of the building where a seven-year-old girl was found dead in 1992.

Nikki Allan was found stabbed inside the derelict Exchange Building in Sunderland in October 1992.

Prosecutors have released images of inside the building, which were shown to a jury at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.

David Boyd, from Chesterton Court, in Stockton denies murdering Nikki.

Nikki Allan, whose body was found in Exchange Building in Sunderland. Credit: Family

On Thursday, jurors heard evidence from pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper, who worked on the case 30 years ago, although he was then assisting the senior pathologist who has since died.

They were told Nikki had been stabbed in the heart eight times and suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The court was told that Nikki - who had also been beaten over the head with a brick - was likely to have been unconscious by the time she was stabbed.

Dr Cooper said the cause of death was “shock and haemorrhaging".

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday.

The Exchange Building, Sunderland, where the body of Nikki Allan was found in October 1992. Credit: CPS

Inside Sunderland's Exchange Building. Credit: CPS

