Premier League footballer Callum Wilson has spoken about how his family relied on foodbanks when he was growing up.

The Newcastle United striker visited Gateshead Foodbank last week and helped to pack emergency food parcels ready to be handed out to struggling families.

The 31-year-old said: "As someone who grew up in a household that benefited from the support of a local food bank, it’s an issue that’s very personal to me."

The latest figures from The Trussell Trust, which runs foodbanks across the country, handed out almost three million food parcels from April 2022 to March 2023.

Describing the figure as "disheartening", the footballer added: "It was part of my journey, but these amazing projects shouldn't have to be a part of millions of other journeys."

Speaking to Sky Sports he reflected on growing up as the oldest of six siblings. He said: "It was an important part of my journey I believe because when you are in a family - one of six - with a single mum who works hard and strives to be the best mother that she can be, sometimes it seems to be too much of a task and you need external help.

Callum Wilson helped members of the team at the Gateshead Foodbank make emergency food parcels. Credit: Trussell Trust

"Sometimes it can be a little bit demoralising and you have to put your ego and your pride to the side."

He praised the "amazing work" being done by the community.

Gateshead Foodbank saw demand almost double in 12 months. It said it helped 4,892 people in 2021-22, rising to 9,671 in 2022-23.

Speaking about the rising need for emergency food, Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said: “These new statistics are extremely concerning and show that an increasing number of people are being left with no option but to turn to charitable, volunteer-run organisations to get by and this is not right.

"The continued increase in parcel numbers over the last five years indicates that it is ongoing low levels of income and a social security system that isn’t fit for purpose that are forcing more people to need food banks, rather than just the recent cost of living crisis or the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Food banks were set up to provide short-term support to people in an emergency, they are not a lasting solution to hunger and poverty, and more than three quarters of the UK population agree with us that they should not need to exist."

