A road in Prudhoe has been closed after Northumbria Police found a suspected cannabis farm at an address on Front Street.

The B6395 is currently closed in both direction between Hollyoake Street and Victoria Terrace.

Police received report of a disturbance at an address on Front Street at 11:40pm on Wednesday 26 April.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a number of offenders had attacked a premises before making off in a vehicle.

“Officers were immediately deployed to the scene, and inside the premises they located a suspected cannabis farm. The farm has been seized and will be dismantled."

A male occupant of the address has been taken to hospital with wrist injuries consistent with having fallen from or jumped out of a window.

Three men – aged 34, 22, and 21 – have been arrested and remain in police custody.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “Officers remain at the scene. Front Street is currently closed in the vicinity of Hollyoake Street and Victoria Terrace as enquiries are carried out at the scene.

“Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.”

Police investigations continue.

