Candidates to become the mayor of Middlesbrough have clashed over their priorities, the town’s challenges and recent controversies ahead of the election on Thursday 4 May.

The mayor is directly-elected, and leads Middlesbrough Council.

Three of the four candidates took part in a debate for ITV News Tyne Tees.

The mayoral race is among the most significant and fiercely-contested of the local elections taking place in our region this year.

Earlier this year, the government warned it could intervene in the running of Middlesbrough Council, after damning reports found a breakdown in relationships between politicians and officials.

The recent creation of the regeneration body the Middlesbrough Development Corporation has caused a heated local political row.

Middlesbrough is one of the most deprived places in the country, with problems around antisocial behaviour and the recent closure of the Marks & Spencer store another blow to the town centre.

The four candidates for mayor are:

Chris Cooke - Labour

He has served as a councillor since 2019. He said his priorities include fixing potholes and getting more street wardens to help tackle antisocial behaviour. He argues the Middlesbrough Development Corporation means the handing over of council assets for below their value.

John Cooper - Conservative

We were told he was unavailable to take part in the debate. He has said previously that his focus would be getting value for money for taxpayers. He supports the Middlesbrough Development Corporation, and would look to make the council more stable by keeping staff in post for longer.

Andy Preston - Independent

The incumbent, he has served as the Mayor of Middlesbrough since 2019. He said he wants to build on his record of attracting investment and creating jobs. He said he would look to get more people living, working and coming into the town centre for leisure.

Jon Rathmell - Independent

He has served as a councillor since 2015. He said he would prioritise getting the council's budget under control, and look to improve access to the town centre. He said politicians of different stripes should work together after 4 May, and try to end a toxic local political culture.

Watch the debate hosted by our Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick

Local elections are taking place across large parts of our region on Thursday 4 May.

All council seats are up for grabs in:

Darlington

Middlesbrough

Redcar & Cleveland

Stockton

York

A third of council seats are being elected in:

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Newcastle

North Tyneside

South Tyneside

Sunderland

