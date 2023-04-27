Middlesbrough: Watch candidates for mayor clash over priorities and controversies
Candidates to become the mayor of Middlesbrough have clashed over their priorities, the town’s challenges and recent controversies ahead of the election on Thursday 4 May.
The mayor is directly-elected, and leads Middlesbrough Council.
Three of the four candidates took part in a debate for ITV News Tyne Tees.
The mayoral race is among the most significant and fiercely-contested of the local elections taking place in our region this year.
Earlier this year, the government warned it could intervene in the running of Middlesbrough Council, after damning reports found a breakdown in relationships between politicians and officials.
The recent creation of the regeneration body the Middlesbrough Development Corporation has caused a heated local political row.
Middlesbrough is one of the most deprived places in the country, with problems around antisocial behaviour and the recent closure of the Marks & Spencer store another blow to the town centre.
The four candidates for mayor are:
Chris Cooke - Labour
He has served as a councillor since 2019. He said his priorities include fixing potholes and getting more street wardens to help tackle antisocial behaviour. He argues the Middlesbrough Development Corporation means the handing over of council assets for below their value.
John Cooper - Conservative
We were told he was unavailable to take part in the debate. He has said previously that his focus would be getting value for money for taxpayers. He supports the Middlesbrough Development Corporation, and would look to make the council more stable by keeping staff in post for longer.
Andy Preston - Independent
The incumbent, he has served as the Mayor of Middlesbrough since 2019. He said he wants to build on his record of attracting investment and creating jobs. He said he would look to get more people living, working and coming into the town centre for leisure.
Jon Rathmell - Independent
He has served as a councillor since 2015. He said he would prioritise getting the council's budget under control, and look to improve access to the town centre. He said politicians of different stripes should work together after 4 May, and try to end a toxic local political culture.
Watch the debate hosted by our Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick
Local elections are taking place across large parts of our region on Thursday 4 May.
All council seats are up for grabs in:
Darlington
Middlesbrough
Redcar & Cleveland
Stockton
York
A third of council seats are being elected in:
Gateshead
Hartlepool
Newcastle
North Tyneside
South Tyneside
Sunderland
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...