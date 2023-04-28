A former police officer has been sentenced to a total of 29 years after horrific abuse of children.

Philip Magson, 61, sexually abused a toddler and another pre-schooler in a Teesside park, with his crimes coming out after the older child described what had happened to her mother.

During his trial at Teesside Crown Court, it was revealed Magson had been sacked from Cleveland Police after sexually abusing three women in 1983.

Over three decades later, the 61-year-old preyed on young girls who were rollerskating on a street and pretending to help them when they fell over.

Instead of helping the children, he touched them inappropriately and made sexually explicit remarks about their bodies.

Police were unable to trace him, until he returned to the same street seven months later and one of the girls realised he was the man she had told her mother about.

CCTV footage from a corner shop picked up the number plate of his van and Magson was arrested.

On Friday 28 April, Magson, who previously gave his address as Earlsway, on Teesside Industrial Estate in Stockton, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on a child under 13; and two counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Judge Howard Crowson told Magson that he disagreed with one aspect of a probation report on him, that his offending was opportunistic. He said: "Your offending was not opportunistic. You planned the visits to that street and looked for targets.

"You represent a risk of causing serious harm to children by further sexual offences. You are a dangerous offender. You've been offending in a deviant sexual manner since the 1980s."

The judge branded Magson a "dangerous offender" and imposed an eight-year extended licence period, on top of a 21-year prison term.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order preventing him from contacting children under 16, and police notification requirements for life.

Judge Crowson told Magson that if he broke any of the 13 conditions of his court order when he is released, he will be recalled to prison to serve the full term.

Speaking of the sentence, investigating officer, Detective Constable Carl Middleton from the Public Protection Unit at Cleveland Police, said: “The actions of Magson are unforgivable and the sentence handed to him today highlights the severity of the crimes he has committed.

“Magson targeted children and the damage he has caused to the victims and their families is inexcusable.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the victims and their families for their courage throughout the ordeal they have suffered and the court process. No child should have to provide evidence at court after becoming victim to such a cruel crime.

“Magson deserves to spend a significant time in prison as a result of what he has done.”

