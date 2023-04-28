A man who was due to stand trial for murder has admitted stabbing a 49-year-old to death.

Yasim Ismael stabbed Beimnet Gebreab to death in the West End of Newcastle on 14 November last year.

The men, who had previously been good friends and lived in a shared address on Dilston Road in Newcastle, had fallen out about a year before the violent altercation which saw Ismael stab his victim multiple times before calling 999 on the morning of November 14.

Ismael was due to stand trial for murder next week.

He denied that offence but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. He also admitted to having a bladed article.

Prosecutors have accepted that plea and Newcastle Crown Court heard Ismael, 37, of Dilston Road, Newcastle, is waiting to be transferred to a secure hospital for psychiatric assessment.

Judge Paul Sloan KC ordered psychiatric reports to be compiled addressing to what extent Ismael's responsibility was diminished as a result of his mental disorder.

Victim impact statements from Mr Gebreab's family are also to be compiled before sentencing takes place on 21 August.

Ismael has been remanded pending sentence.

Speaking after the conviction, Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Tomasz Fowler said: “What is devastating about Beimnet’s death is that it was completely avoidable and his family and friends should never have had to suffer his loss.

“Using a weapon, or any kind of violence, is never the right way to resolve any form of conflict or dispute and all too often ends in tragedy.

“We hope this conviction is able to offer them some closure as they move on from this awful incident.

“Our stance is clear – violence of any kind will not be tolerated here in Northumbria and we are doing all we can to ensure offenders find themselves before the courts to be dealt with by the criminal justice system.”

