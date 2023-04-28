The new chief constable of Northumbria Police has issued a direct appeal to help catch whoever killed Tyneside teenager Gordon Gault.

The 14-year-old died after being stabbed in Elswick last November.

Earlier this month Gordon's mother Dionne Barrett told ITV News Tyne Tees she "can't understand" how his killers have not been caught.

Vanessa Jardine, who became chief constable of Northumbria Police this month, has described the case as a "high priority" for the force.

She pledged her officers "will not stop" until they get justice for Gordon and his family.

She said she also firmly believes someone in the community knows who was responsible and issued a direct appeal for them to break their silence.

In her first interview with ITV Tyne Tees since taking over the role, she said: "There are people who know what happened. There are people who know who the offender is and it's really important that they come forward.

"They can come forward in confidence if they wish to but they tell us the information that they know."

Gordon left his home in Benwell at about 5pm on the afternoon of 9 November 2022 and went out on his bike.

A short time later he was stabbed with a knife, cutting a major artery in his arm.

His family sat at his bedside for six days while doctors tried to save him but he died on 15 November.

Gordon Gault, 15, died after being stabbed in Elswick in November. Credit: Northumbria Police

More than five months on and despite numerous arrests no one has been charged with killing Gordon.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees earlier this month, Gordon's mum Dionne Barrett said: "I cannot get my head round how nobody has been charged.

"I just can’t understand why they’re still walking the streets and everyday they are walking the streets.

"I’m getting more frustrated and scared that it happens to somebody else."

A total of 20 people were arrested as part of the investigation. Thirteen of those suspects remain under investigation. Seven people have been released with no further action to be taken.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...