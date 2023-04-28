A woman from County Durham who subjected children to prolonged physical and emotional abuse has been jailed for 15 years.

A judge at Teesside Crown Court described the 35-year-old as "sadistic", after the abuse of children over the course of several years, together with her partner.

The court heard the children were regularly hit with belts, had soap forced into their mouths, were locked in dark hot cupboards, forced into stress positions and deprived of food.

The pair were convicted of several counts of child neglect and perverting the course of justice following a seven-week trial which ended in January this year.

The 39-year-old man was also charged with three counts of rape in relation to non-recent abuse of another child which happened when she was a little girl.

He died in prison on 2 February this year, where he had been remanded ahead of sentencing following his conviction.

An investigation is taking place to establish the circumstances of his death and a file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.

The couple’s offending came to light when one of the children told a trusted adult what had happened to her, and an investigation by Durham Constabulary was launched.

The investigation, which spanned four years and involved more than 150 witnesses found they had forced children to eat soap, locked them in cupboards, and forced them into boiling hot showers and baths.

After three days of deliberations, the jury at Teesside Crown Court found the male guilty of three counts of rape, seven counts of neglect, and one count of perverting the course of justice.

The woman was found guilty of five counts of child cruelty and one of perverting the course of justice. She was found not guilty of sexual activity with a child.

On Friday 28 April, she returned to court where she was sentenced to 12 years for cruelty and three years for perverting the course of justice, to be served consecutively.

Investigative Officer, Detective Constable Kat Pudney, of Durham Constabulary, said: “The children involved in this case have been subjected to unimaginable levels of cruelty and abuse.

“Despite their experiences in their early lives, they have shown bravery and tenacity beyond their years, standing up to their abusers through the judicial process and allowing a jury to see exactly what the couple had done to them.

She added: “The safeguarding and wellbeing of children is everyone’s business. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, please speak out – your actions could save a life.

“You can report suspected abuse or concerns to Durham Constabulary by calling 101, or 999 if life is in immediate danger. Alternatively, reports can be made completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Concerns can also be reported to Durham County Council on 03000 267 979, or Darlington Borough Council on 01325 406222.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...