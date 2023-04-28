A swan in distress was taken into the care of a wildlife charity after it was found with three hooks impaled in its face after becoming caught in fishing equipment.

Blyth Wildlife Rescue said the swan had traumatic wounds and was in a "great deal of distress".

The charity was called to Bolam Lake Country Park, near Morpeth, Northumberland after the bird became trapped in fishing equipment.

The female swan was found with three fishing hooks impaled in its face and neck, with the line also wrapped around the its neck and the branches above, stopping it from being able to free itself.

The swan has now been returned to the lake after being treated for injuries caused by fishing equipment. Credit: Blyth Wildlife Rescue

Rescue volunteers were able to free the bird but due to the nature of the injuries, they decided to take her into their care. She has since recovered and has now been returned to the lake.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Thankfully, after a few days of treatment we were able to return the swan to her mate. At this time of year, adult pairs are nesting in preparation to rear their young."

