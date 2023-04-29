A man from Middlesbrough has been sent to prison for a string of violent offences against a woman.

Michael John Aaron Hall, 35, of Faygate Court, Hemlington subjected the victim to a barrage of physical, verbal and emotional abuse over an extended period, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He regularly monitored her phone, limiting contact with friends and family and acted in an aggressive and controlling manner.

His behaviour had escalated where he strangled her, held her in a headlock, dragged her by her hair, punched her and also threatened to harm her horses.

The Judge commented that Hall had a "deeply dysfunctional attitude towards women" and behaved as if they were his property.

Hall was sentenced to 48 months in jail on 21 April for coercive and controlling behaviour, intentional strangulation, three charges of common assault and one charge of actual bodily harm.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Holly Grosvenor, said: “Nobody should have to live with the fear of violence hanging over them.

"North Yorkshire Police will not tolerate abusive and violent behaviour and we will do everything in our power to put those who behave in this way in front of the court."

