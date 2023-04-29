Health bosses in the region have been a dvising people to take extra care this bank holiday weekend.

People are being encourage to stock up on repeat prescriptions, call 111 or their pharmacist if appropriate, rather than head to A&E.

It comes ahead of the planned industrial action by nurses from 8pm on Sunday 30 April night until midnight on Monday 1 May.

Where will the nurses go on strike in our region?

Country Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

Gateshead NHS Foundation Trust

North of England Commissioning Support (NECS)

North East Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Neil O’Brien, executive medical director for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: "Our health teams will be here to help those that urgently need treatment and care, in life-threatening situations.

"However, with high demand for services and the possibility of reduced staffing levels we are expecting some services to be disrupted and the public may see lengthy delays."

The North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board are asking the public three key things to do during "this busy and challenging time." This includes:

Plan ahead - stock up your medicine cabinet with essentials such as paracetamol, indigestion tablets, plasters, and antiseptic cream, as well as making sure you have enough repeat prescriptions to last over the holiday periods.

If you do need medical care and it's not life threatening, contact NHS 111 online or your nearest pharmacy. Both services will refer you for further treatment should you need it.

Enjoy the bank holiday safely – take care when out gardening, tackling DIY or taking part in an outdoor activity, and try and reduce your alcohol intake.

Ewan Maule, director of medicines and pharmacy, ICB, said: “If you do forget to order your prescriptions and need emergency medication over the bank holidays – please don't panic as help is available.

"Some local community pharmacies will be open over the holidays and they can help you if your medication is in stock."

