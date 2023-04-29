A royal superfan has set up camp in London, ready for a moment she's been waiting for her whole life.

Anita Atkinson set off from the North East on 28 April, arriving a week ahead of the King's Coronation to secure a front row spot to watch history unfold.

She said: "I'll be covered from head to foot in union jacks - quite literally".

The royal enthusiast has packed the essentials, including a tent and a wearable sleeping bag.

It is not Ms Atkinson's first royal event, having been to weddings, funerals, birthdays and jubilees - but she has always wanted to see a coronation.

"I've spoken to every member of the royal family at one time or another", she said. "I know how to protect a barrier, I'll tell you that!"

Ms Atkinson has the world's largest collection of royal memorabilia with 13,000 items housed in her outbuilding which has gradually been turned into a museum of monarchy.

She added: "As for people thinking I'm bonkers. Yes, I'm completely bonkers - I don't care!

"I am quite happy in my own skin and I don't care what anyone else thinks."

