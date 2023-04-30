Play Brightcove video

Kites were flown over a Northumberland beach to raise awareness of motor neurone disease.

The event on Blyth beach had been planned by Andrew Greaves whose son died from the disease in 2016.

Mr Greaves, from Ingoe near Matfen, planned the kite flying event on Blyth Beach on 30 April.

He said that it was "to offer hope, and liberation and to uplift anyone living with this dreaded disease."

His son David was was diagnosed with motor neurone disease after his 30th birthday in 2015. David died a year later.

Hear from Andrew Greaves speaking about what motivated him to organise this event.

The event is raising money and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which supports those living with the condition.

There is no cure for motor neurone disease. David Whalley, from Motor Neurone Disease Association, said that it is "really important we are there for people, we don't want people to suffer with it alone."

David Whalley from the charity Motor Neurone Disease Association has also spoken to ITV Tyne Tees about the importance of holding awareness events.

