A four-year-old boy has been diagnosed with a rare cancer that has never been seen anywhere in the world.

Arthur Salters-Hoult, from Wallsend, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia earlier this year after lumps began to appear on his head and throat.

His father, Ricky Hoult, 30, said: "Last November we noticed a lump on his head, a little small one, and then it was getting bigger and the GP said it was a cist and would go away.

"Then it got bigger and bigger and then he started getting one on his neck. We were told it was his lymph nodes.

"We kept going to A&E because Arthur wasn't well and on the fourth visit we saw a consultant and within 90 minutes he had been diagnosed leukaemia."

When doctors at the Royal Victoria Infirmary carried out further tests, they found that Arthur had a chromosome mutation.

Arthur is now undergoing an intensive form of chemotherapy and may need a bone marrow transplant in the future.

Arthur and his dad are both Newcastle United fans, and Arthur loves the club and singing the songs. Credit: NCJ Media

Mr Hoult said: "He underwent more tests and it took five weeks for the results to come back and that was because they hadn't seen the mutation before.

"The best scientists in the world are working on Arthur's case so he can get the best treatment possible.

He added: "But the mutation means there is a much higher chance of relapsing at any time and it also puts him at risk of needing a bone marrow transplant.

"What we are trying to do is raise the profile of bone marrow transplants and encourage as many people as possible to join the register."

Arthur, who is a Newcastle United fan, was given a shirt from the club with 'You can beat this Arthur' written on the back.

His mother, Helen Salters-Hoult, and father hope to use the shirt to raise awareness of joining the bone marrow transplant register.

Arthur's parents are trying to use the shirt to raise awareness about bone marrow transplants. Credit: NCJ Media

Mr Hoult said: "We are both Newcastle fans and Arthur loves the club and singing the songs. He has been watching all the matches from his hospital bed.

"Because he loves football we are trying to get as many teams as possible to be photographed with the Newcastle United shirt saying 'You can beat this Arthur' to raise awareness about bone marrow transplants.

The Blyth Spartans have shown their support for the youngster. Credit: NCJ Media

He added: "We would love a message from the club supporting Arthur - his favourite player is Joelinton."

During Newcastle United's match at St James' Park, which saw the side beat Tottenham 6-1, the fans heard cheered for the youngster following an announcement from the ground's compere and host, Justin Lockwood.

Mr Hoult said: "Arthur is so courageous, brave, funny, loveable, clever and very inquisitive.

"He has shown us all amazing strength and lives each day to the full and is ready to take on new challenges that present daily given the nature of his condition."

He has launched a fundraising appeal for Leukaemia UK which carries out research into the disease.

