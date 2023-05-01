Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has broken a record held by Alan Shearer since 1999.

The forward's goals against Southampton over the weekend took his total to eight in one month.

He is now the club's top scorer in the Premier League for a single calendar month, taking the crown from Shearer, who netted seven in September 1999.

Wilson broke the record with his second goal in the club's 3-1 victory at St James' Park on Sunday 30 April.

After securing three-points in the clash, Newcastle United have reached 65 points in a Premier League season for the first time since 2011/12.

The club sit third in the Premier League table, 11 points clear of Tottenham Hotspur with five games remaining.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...