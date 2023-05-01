Police are investigating the death of a man near Peterlee.

Officers were called to an address in Alexandra Terrace in Wheatley Hill in County Durham at 8am on Monday 1 May.

Detectives are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Officers will remain in the area over the next few days. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

They would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area from 6pm on Sunday 30 April to 8am on Monday 1 May.

Officers will remain in the area over the next few days.

Anyone with information is being asked to speak to an officer or call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 92 1 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...