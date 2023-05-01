Life-saving equipment, including two defibrillators, used by emergency services has been damaged in a fire.

The equipment belonged to 4x4 Response North East, which is a non-profit group of volunteers who provide vehicle and driver assistance to the emergency services and local government during adverse weather conditions and on difficult terrain.

The fire damaged vital equipment including life-saving defibrillators near their site on Billy Mill Lane in North Shields.

A storage unit containing equipment such as two-way radios, portable lights and first aid kits was also set alight.

Two defibrillators carried by the 4x4 response team were damaged in the fire. Credit: 4x4 Response North East

Paul Ellison, spokesperson for 4x4 Response North East, said: Even though we each carry personal equipment, it has caused damage to equipment that we use at large events and emergency callouts."

He added: "We were all were there on Saturday (29 April) morning to assess the damage and we all felt devastated at the irreparable damage.

"We spent a day sifting through the equipment and were shocked at how badly damaged it was."

4x4 Response North East are unsure of when the fire occurred, but they were told of the fire on Wednesday evening (26 April) by the North Tyneside Motor Club.

Mr Ellison said: "We spent a long time raising funds to buy the equipment, and now having to fundraise again to replace it.

"We are insured as most organisations are but some equipment is donated to us like the two defibrillators that we lost.

He added: "We cannot claim it through the insurance. Insurance claims take some time and we want to replace life-saving equipment like this as quickly as possible.

