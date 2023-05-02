Ant and Dec have revealed they have been invited to the King's coronation.

The Newcastle TV presenters will attend Westminster Abbey along with young people who are supported by The Prince's Trust.

McPartlin and Donnelly are "goodwill ambassadors" for the charity, a role they took up in 2021 after two decades of working with the trust.

Best known for fronting shows including Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec have hosted The Prince’s Trust Awards 10 times and recently worked with the charity on a course to make the media industry more accessible.

McPartlin said: “Our Making It In Media course with The Prince’s Trust is a real passion project for us.

“There are so many roles in TV and media that young people may have never considered as a career. We want to help young people find out more about the industry.”

Donnelly said: “We’re incredibly proud to have partnered with the Prince’s Trust on this project over the last two years – and we hope we can help change many more young lives together in the years ahead.”

The Coronation will see the King crowned alongside Camilla the Queen Consort. Credit: PA

Also among the coronation attendees will be American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, who was named chairman of the trust’s global ambassador group in 2019 and Stereophonics lead singer Kelly Jones. He was supported by the trust before he signed a record deal.

In addition to the guests who will be in the Abbey, more than 30 people supported by the Prince's Trust will attend a screening in St Margaret’s Church, Westminster.

The coronation, which will see the King crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, is due to start at 11am on Saturday.

