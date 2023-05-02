A drug dealer who used an encrypted device to source kilos of cannabis and cocaine has been jailed for more than a decade.

Northumbria Police said Craig Fraser, of Wingrove Road, Newcastle, had been involved in a "large scale" conspiracy to supply drugs across the North East.

The 41-year-old used hire cars to visit co-conspirator, Christopher Finlay, of Blakelaw, to pick up the drugs between March and June 2020.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police’s crime department, said: “These men were well aware of their actions and as our investigation was able to demonstrate, they went to great lengths to cover up their offending and operate under the radar."

On Friday 28 April, Fraser was jailed for 10 years and six months at Newcastle Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply three kilos of cocaine and three kilos of cannabis.

Finlay, 39, was jailed last month for more than seven years.

Det Chf Insp Michael added: "As a force, we continue to demonstrate that illegal drugs are not welcome here and this result is the latest in a long line of successes under the banner of Operation Sentinel – our dedicated initiative to tackling serious and organised crime in the North East."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...