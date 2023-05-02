A suspected scammer has been arrested after reports of people buying fake tickets for upcoming events in the region.

Suspected fraudulent tickets were being sold on social media, Northumbria Police said.

The force said it had received a "flurry of reports" from people concerned they had been duped into buying tickets for events including the Peter Kay gig and several other concerts.

The incidents were flagged to Northumbria Police’s specialist cyber squad via Action Fraud.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged fraud.

He has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Phil Thoburn, a specialist in the force’s fraud team, said: “Scammers are masters at impersonation and are really quick at adapting their methods and capitalising on current events and trends to make money.

He added: “This summer, there are some huge events coming to the region and fraudsters will know people will not want to miss out and will be looking for last-minute bargains so it’s no surprise we have received reports of bogus sellers and fake tickets being sold.

“Our advice is simple, stick to buying from the trusted sources you know and have used previously.

“Deals you see on social media might look good and seem appealing but you need to consider how reliable, and reputable the seller is and what your rights are if something goes wrong? Is that individual going to be accountable, or could they just delete their account and leave you stumped?

“Remember, don’t take a stranger at their word and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Fraudsters are experts at getting people to hand over cash so don’t be embarrassed if this has happened to you- make sure you report it so their offending can’t continue.”

