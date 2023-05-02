A recycling firm is being prosecuted following the death of a man on one of its site.

Dean Atkinson, 35, lost his life after suffering serious injuries at Ward Recycling in Hartlepool in January 2020.

Emergency services, including both land and air ambulances, were called to the Windermere Road site, but Mr Atkinson died at the scene.

The charge of corporate manslaughter was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Friday 28 April.

The court heard that Ward Recycling failed to conduct an adequate assessment of risk of vehicle/pedestrian collisions at the Hartlepool site and failure to discharge its general health, safety and welfare duties.

It is alleged the company's breach of duty fell below what could have been reasonably be expected in the circumstances and was a substantial cause in Mr Atkinson's death.

It is also alleged the employer failed to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of all employees under the Health and Safety at Work Act between 1 January 2018 and 30 January 2020.

There were no pleas entered and no representatives from the firm, which is now in liquidation, attended the first court date hearing.

District Judge Helen Cousins sent the case to be heard at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 26 May.

Ward Recycling Ltd, which had facilities in South Bank and Hartlepool, was created in February 2002 and handled more than 70,000 tonnes of household recycling every year from homes and businesses around the country.

It fell into liquidation in 2021, just over a year after Mr Atkinson's death.

