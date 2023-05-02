A woman was injured by a crochet needle which was in her handbag after a collision involving a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) and a man riding an electric motorbike.

The PCSO was knocked to the ground by a man on an electric motorbike in Newcastle city centre, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police.

He then collided with a woman, causing a crochet needle which was in her handbag, to go through one of her fingers.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at about 6pm on Friday 10 February, when a man on a Talaria Sting electric motorbike mounted the pavement on Pilgrim Street.

Officers had tried to stop him, but he collided with the PCSO, the spokesperson said.

The motorbike rider then fled from the scene on foot.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and was discharged a short time later.

Following inquiries, officers released images of the electric motorbike on Tuesday 2 May as part of an appeal to trace the person responsibility.

Witnesses to the incident on 10 February, or anyone with information regarding who owns the motorbike, should contact police either using the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 017602Y/23.

