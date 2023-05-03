A former South Shields player who took the team to glorious heights as its captain is returning as its manager and says "it's good to be back."

Argentinian footballer turned manager, Julio Arca, ended his playing career by captaining South Shields FC and taking it to the Northern Premier League Division title.

Speaking about returning as manager, he said: "It's a great opportunity for myself. New career; new challenge. Exciting and nervous at the same time but looking forward to it.

"I have been in touch with the Chairman for many years since I left the club. I think I am capable as when I was a player."

Credit: PA

His previous three-year spell at the club featured 120 appearances, six trophies and three promotions.

Arca said: "As a player when you retire you are looking at different options. Many players go into commentaries; some people work on tv and radio - some people manage and some are agents. I think it's good to explore the options. I think it will be great.

"The connection with South Shields fans has always been great. Obviously now it's different because it's dependent on results and you have to do as well as you can to keep them happy. With the final season promotion, everyone has good vibes. We are going to take this seriously and of course do as well as we can."

"To predict where we are going to take the club now before the season has even started is going to be hard. I know the league is competitive; it is physical. There won't be any easy games in there.

"There are 46 games in the league plus club competitions. Obviously, we are going to need a good squad. We are going to try and take the team as far as we can - as high as we can in the league.

"Can we promise something now? Of course no but we are going to do everything we can to put the team in a good position in the league.

"Personally, I like to compete. I would like to go for another promotion. Would that be possible? Yes because I think we have the players to do it. We might have to get extra players on the team to make the team stronger.

"We have a good pre-season coming over the next six or seven weeks where we have to work on different things to hopefully make the team better and work through the season and see what happens. I believe we have the right players and the right team to compete and see how far we can go."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...