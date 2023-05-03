A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing in County Durham last month.

Extensive searches had been carried out to find missing Aaron Clifton.

The 35-year-old, from Horden, had gone missing from the village in April. Friends and family of Mr Clifton were involved in attempts to find him, with help from mountain rescue teams.

Police searching for him confirmed a body was found in a wooded area at about 7am on Monday 1 May.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: " His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"It is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

