The organisers of a North East music festival have announced its line-up.

The Gathering Sounds Festival returns to Stockton for its fifth year this autumn and topping the bill will be Newcastle musician Andrew Cushin.

The up-and-coming singer song-writer will headline alongside London's rock group, Skinner Brothers, as the festival once again brings together emerging local and national artists.

Festival organiser Jimmy Beck, said: “The North East has such a wealth of musical talent and The Gathering Sounds Festival is all about championing this talent along with tonnes of amazing artists from across the UK.

“We shine a spotlight on the artists we believe are truly doing things differently and have the potential to make big waves on the regional, national and international stage.

"Nurturing the next generation of music is what we’re all about and we’re so excited to bring such an amazing line up to Stockton in September.”

Stockton's Gathering Sounds Festival will return for its fifth year featuring local and national musical talent. Credit: JAC Media

Cushin is fast-becoming known for his kitchen-sink/council-estate-kid songwriting style, with singles such as You Don't Belong and Where’s My Family Gone.

Both Noel Gallagher and Pete Doherty are big backers of Cushin with Gallagher playing on his latest album.

The Oasis star is also a fan of 80s synth pop act, Deco, who following their biggest headline UK tour in 2022, will perform alongside GIRLBAND, The Clause and The Molotovs.

Also announced to appear is Redroom who have previously supported Stereophonics and Madness at the Lindisfarne Festival.

Other acts confirmed include: Fat Dog; Finn Forster; The Molotovs; Ruby J, Dawks; PICNIC; Bedroom Highclub; San Quentin; The Redroom; Casino; The Thieves; House of Wolves and many more yet to be announced.

