An off-duty police officer who stepped in to protect a shop assistant from a violent assault has told a court how the incident has left her permanently scarred.

The Durham Police officer was doing her weekly shop with her partner, also an off-duty police officer, at Asda in Stanley, in July 2021 when they saw Brittany Shea punch a cashier in the head.

After identifying themselves as off-duty officers, the pair detained Shea by sitting her back down on her mobility scooter.

Other members of staff helped the victim and called 999.

The 26-year-old became abusive and bit both officers, who managed to hold onto her until on-duty officers arrived.

Both received hospital treatment for their injuries and have been left with permanent scars.

At Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on 2 May, the officer told District Judge Steven Hood how the disfigurement was something she had to look at every day and would be for the rest of her life.

Shea, who also refers to herself as Amoshett Mullins, was arrested and later charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of assault. She pleaded guilty to all three offences.

Praising the officers, Judge Hood said: “Police officers are never off duty, as it’s said.”

After listening to her mitigation, Judge Hood handed her a two-year community order, with 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 130 hours’ unpaid work.

Shea, of Bramwell Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire, was also ordered to pay £400 in compensation to each of the officers.

Judge Hood said: “I cannot emphasise enough how close you were to a custodial sentence."

