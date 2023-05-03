'White mastiff' seized by police after pug dies and owner bitten in attack

A white mastiff suspected of attacking and killing another dog and biting its owner has been seized by police.

Gus, an 11-year-old pug died following the incident in Newcastle on Saturday 22 April. Retired doorman Keith Heslop, 66, who was walking Gus and another dog at the time, was also bitten.

An investigation is underway following the alleged attack, which was reported to have happened in the Britannia Place area just before 10:25am.

Police had been searching for the dog suspected to have been involved in the attack.

Northumbria Police confirmed a white mastiff has now been seized.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. He has since been released on police bail.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing following a report of a dog attack in the Britannia Place area of Newcastle shortly before 10:25pm on Saturday 22 April.

“It was reported that the victim was walking their dog in the area when they were approached by another dog-walker.

“One of the offender’s dogs is then reported to have attacked the victim’s dog, causing fatal injuries, as well as biting the victim on the leg.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. He has since been released on police bail.

“Officers have since located and seized the suspected offending dog. Inquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230422-0378. Alternatively, anyone with information can email 1910@northumbria.police.uk.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...