Around 18 months after being devastated during Storm Arwen a woodland trail has reopened.

Harbottle Wood, in Northumberland was severely damaged by gale force winds when the storm hit in November 2021.

The woodland, near Rothbury, has been off limits to visitors due to the extent of the damage.

Forestry England has now been able to reopen a key trail in the woodland - a five-mile circular walk to the well known Drake Stone.

Also known as the Dragon's Stone or Druid's Stone, the 2,000 tonne landmark supposedly possesses healing powers.

Alex Maclennan, Forestry England’s recreation and public affairs manager for Northumberland, said: “It’s great to have the trail fully re-opened and it means that people can reach the Drake Stone via the West Wood car park.

"The scale of the recovery operation required after Storm Arwen has been staggering and across Northumberland it will go on for some time yet.

She added: "It’s really good news for local businesses who rely on visitors to this wonderful part of the region.”

Some of the damage to Harbottle Wood after Storm Arwen. Credit: Northumberland National Park/David Taylor

Northumberland National Park Authority said about a quarter of its 1,100km public rights of way had been closed by fallen or dangerous trees following the storm.

Forest teams are continuing to work to re-open other paths in the rest of Harbottle and Holystone.

Tony Gates, chief executive at Northumberland National Park Authority, added: "Ahead of what will be a busy visitor season in Northumberland, it is wonderful to know that popular walking routes such as the Drake Stone will be open and enjoyed once more.”

Karen Wilkinson, who runs the Star Inn in Harbottle, was left without vital services and fewer visitors to her business following Storm Arwen.

She said: "We lost many of the local walks enjoyed by people, including the Drake Stone route. As a family pub it was a really tough time, especially as it was so soon after Covid.

"So I talked with Forestry England and the National Park and together with the MOD they’ve prioritised work to made the wood safe and accessible again."

