A secret knitter known as the Banksy of their community made an appearance on Coronation Street with their royal creation.

While a regal postbox topper has been proving popular in part of Gateshead, eagle-eyed viewers of ITV's long-running soap will have seen a very similar one on the show on Wednesday 3 May.

They were both made by a mystery knitter known as the "Wardley Banksy" - who was tracked down by the Coronation Street team after becoming famed for their creations.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees on the condition their identity remains a secret, they revealed they had been "hunted down in secret" by the production team of Coronation Street and with King Charles about to be crowned, found their work becoming a centrepiece of the cobbles.

They said: "I don't think it gets any better. They are seen around the world and it's iconic.

"It brings a sense of community and everybody enjoys it so as along as they keep on enjoying it, I'll keep on doing it."

Mysterious crocheted creations have been appearing in Wardley thanks to the secret knitter with one resident calling them "an angel." Credit: PA

The crocheted creations are certainly a royal success with one Gateshead resident commenting: "We absolutely love it and the world needs a splash of colour."

Another person told ITV Tyne Tees they make people "really happy".

The identity of the secret knitter has kept people guessing, with one woman describing them as "an angel"

She said: "Whoever you are - the secret knitter - you are an angel."

King Charles III made a cameo appearance in 2010 for Coronation Street's 50th anniversary alongside Geordie actor, Denise Welch. Credit: PA

Residential dwellings being named Coronation Street derives from the coronation of King Charles III's ancestor, King Edward VII, who came to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Victoria at the turn of the 20th century.

Almost a century later, the then Prince Charles played a cameo role on the famous Weatherfield cobbles for the soap's 40th anniversary.

Queen Camilla is rumoured to be a Corrie fan and spent time with the cast on the cobbles for the show's 50th anniversary.

