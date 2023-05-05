A warning this article contains content some may find distressing

A dog owner who was caught on CCTV kicking his dog 15 times in one minute has been banned from keeping animals for five years.

Paul Cowie, 57, repeatedly kicked his dog, Benji, across North Road East in Wingate, County Durham, on 5 October last year.

The pet did not retaliate but instead cowered and tried to avoid its owner's aggressive kicks.

RSPCA Inspector Clare Wilson investigated the incident and said: “This is a very sad case where a dog suffered because of horrendous physical violence. Dogs experience a range of emotions including fear and anxiety, it is deeply distressing to think of the stress and pain Benji experienced as a consequence of this attack.

“There is never any excuse for this type of violence and this footage makes very difficult viewing."

Warning: Distressing Content

The vet who assessed Benji said: "The dog showed no signs of aggression and was behaving normally. It is evident from the body language of the dog that it was being submissive, was scared and attempting to avoid the kicks.

“When the dog pulled on the lead in an attempt to escape the attack, the man used the lead to pull him closer. At times the force of the kicks lifted the dog off its feet, and on one occasion caused it to fall over backwards.”

Cowie, of Sledmere Close, Peterlee, admitted one offence of causing unnecessary suffering under the Animal Welfare Act after inflicting blunt force trauma and physical violence to his lurcher dog, Benji.

He was sentenced at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 25 April with a five-year ban on keeping animals imposed along with a deprivation order in relation to Benji.

The court heard, in mitigation, that Cowie was struggling with alcohol and was shocked when he viewed the footage and saw himself kicking the dog.

Cowie was also sentenced to a 12-month Community Order to include 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and a nine-month alcohol treatment order, as well as paying £450 costs with a £115 victim surcharge.

Benji was initially taken into the care of Stray Aid and is now in the care of the RSPCA. Staff say he is friendly and that they have had "no trouble with him."

Benji will soon be put up for rehoming.

